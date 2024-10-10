Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care: Government broadly accepts findings of landmark report

Julia Gabel
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Abuse in Care report calls for apologies, redress and police investigations. Video / NZ Herald

The Government has “broadly accepted” the findings of the historic and long-standing Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, released in July.

The term “broadly” is being used as there are too many findings – more than 500 – to assess individually and more work is required to respond to those findings that are legal in nature.

The royal commission released its report from its long-standing inquiry on July 24, detailing “unimaginable” and widespread abuse in care between 1950 and 2019 that amounted to a “national disgrace”.

Minister Erica Stanford, who is leading the Government’s response to the inquiry, said it was clear the Crown had “utterly failed thousands of brave New Zealanders”.

“As a society and as the state, we should have done better. This Government is determined to do better.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Cabinet Minister Erica Stanford during the press conference before the tabling of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. Photo / Mark Mitchell
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Cabinet Minister Erica Stanford during the press conference before the tabling of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An estimated 655,000 children, young people and adults were in care during the period under review, from 1950 to 2019. Of these, it estimated 200,000 were abused and even more were neglected.

The true number will never be known because some records were never created, were lost or, in some cases, destroyed.

Stanford said the Government was focused on delivering a “considered and comprehensive” response to the report’s 138 recommendations. There are also 95 recommendations from a 2021 interim report on redress.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Since the tabling of Whanaketia (the report) on July 24, we acknowledged some children and young people experienced torture at the Lake Alice Unit and set up urgent financial assistance to those survivors who are terminally ill.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will publicly apologise to abuse in care survivors at Parliament on November 12.

Stanford described the abuse perpetuated on survivors over the decades as “a debt that can never be repaid”.

““I acknowledge the royal commission process has spanned six years and survivors would like to see action,” she said.

“The recommendations are complex and it’s important they are considered carefully and respectfully.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.

Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics