The Government has “broadly accepted” the findings of the historic and long-standing Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, released in July.

The term “broadly” is being used as there are too many findings – more than 500 – to assess individually and more work is required to respond to those findings that are legal in nature.

The royal commission released its report from its long-standing inquiry on July 24, detailing “unimaginable” and widespread abuse in care between 1950 and 2019 that amounted to a “national disgrace”.

Minister Erica Stanford, who is leading the Government’s response to the inquiry, said it was clear the Crown had “utterly failed thousands of brave New Zealanders”.

“As a society and as the state, we should have done better. This Government is determined to do better.”