A scene examination is being carried out at the property on Heatherbank St, Glen Innes. Photo / Miriam Burrell

A man, allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cannabis, has been arrested after he was seen fleeing an east Auckland property where a violent gun attack left six people injured.

Police are investigating whether the man, 21, is linked to the shooting at the home on Heatherbank St in Glen Innes just before 3am.

"There will be people who know those who are involved and we urge them to come forward and speak to police," said Inspector Jim Wilson, Area Commander Auckland City East.

"Anyone with information is reassured that they can speak to police in confidence."

Many residents on Heatherbank St have lived there for two or even three decades - but say this morning's violent gun attack was the first firearms incident.

Shocked neighbours awoke in darkness to the sounds of multiple shotgun rounds being fired, before an ambulance arrived and five people were taken to hospital.

Two were seriously injured and will undergo surgery in the coming days, police said.

Three other people are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries. All five remain in hospital.

Glen Innes locals told the Herald the gun violence that had plagued neighbourhoods in West and South Auckland for much of last year hadn't affected them, until today.

They are shocked and saddened by the shooting, with one elderly woman saying "it's a shame" and "not very nice" for new residents who had just moved in.

Today armed officers are patrolling the cordoned-off property while detectives swarm the driveway, garage and interior of the home, carrying out a scene examination.

Armed officers are guarding the scene. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Police said offenders approached the address on Heatherbank St where a number of shotgun rounds were discharged.

An investigation is underway to determine what led to the terrifying gun violence.

"An area canvass has also got underway, with police looking to speak with residents and canvass for any CCTV footage," said Wilson.

"The police investigation is still in the early stages of establishing what has led to this incident occurring.

"As part of this police are still working to ascertain whether the firearms incident and discovery of the cannabis are connected."

No arrests have been made in relation to the shooting, but police have arrested a 21-year-old man allegedly in possession of a large quantity of cannabis.

"This man was seen fleeing the Heatherbank St property by the police helicopter, Eagle, before staff approached the address," said Wilson.

The man was located in the nearby area and has since been charged with possession for supply of cannabis.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court later this month.

Woman thought she heard fireworks

One pregnant woman who lives on the street said her young daughter woke her just before 3am claiming to hear a person walking outside the house, and what she thought was fireworks.

The mother told the Herald it is common to see fighting, drinking and partying on the street, but usually it was among men from an associated group of homes.

She said her daughter would sometimes play with their children and they "weren't hostile".

Other neighbours confirmed fighting did occur on the street, but those involved usually kept to themselves.

Multiple residents told the Herald there has been a gang presence in the area, but Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said the shooting appeared to be a random attack.

"My message is for our community in Glen Innes to stay calm and stay safe.

"Please report anything that is suspicious straight to police.

"If you know something, don't post it up on Facebook but report it to police because this is very serious."

Police are reassuring the Glen Innes community that there will be an increased presence over the coming days.

People with information or who witnessed any suspicious activity have been asked to call 105, quoting the file number 220324/7219.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by

calling 0800 555 111.