Police have cordoned off the scene of a shooting in Glen Innes overnight. Photo / Miriam Burrell

Residents are terrified after a "random" shooting attack at an Auckland home overnight which left six injured.

Police officers are swarming the property in Glen Innes where six people were injured, two seriously, in the shooting in the early hours of this morning.

A resident living nearby the Heatherbank St where the shooting happened and who is isolating with Covid said they woke to the sound of around six gunshots just before 3am.

She said the shooting happened outside before hearing a car "speed off".

An Auckland councillor says she was told by the police area commander they believe this was a random attack and not gang-related.

Auckland City CIB Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said police were investigating the circumstances of a firearms incident in Glen Innes that had left five people in hospital.

He said at 2.55am, offenders approached an address on Heatherbank St and a number of shotgun rounds were discharged.

Six people had suffered injuries as a result, with five taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Two people were in a serious condition, with the remainder in a moderate

condition.

"Our inquiries are under way into exactly what has led to this incident occurring at the address.

"This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider area inquiries."

Armed police stand guard outside the Glen Innes home. Photo / Hayden Woodward

He said Glen Innes residents would notice a heightened police presence over the coming

days in response to this incident and a scene guard was currently in place at the address.

A scene examination will also be taking place.

Mangakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley said the shooting appeared to be a random attack and the Glen Innes community was this morning on edge.

She had been told in a conversation with the police area commander that the overnight shooting was random, and not gang-related as many locals feared.

Auckland Councillor Josephine Bartley is appealing for calm and advising Glen Innes residents to stay safe. Photo / Miriam Burrell

She said residents had been left frightened and were messaging her worried by the violence.

"My message is for our community in Glen Innes to stay calm and stay safe.

"Please report anything that is suspicious straight to police.

"If you know something, don't post it up on Facebook but report it to police because this is very serious."

One nearby resident, who has lived in the area for around 20 years, said there hasn't been any firearm incidents previously. She said it was a "shame" and "not very nice" for people who just moved in down the road.

Another who was woken by the shooting said the shooting took place outside and believed it may have been a drive-by.

Residents on Heatherbank St told the Herald two local men, aged in their 20s, lived at the targeted home. They said it was common to see fighting, drinking and partying on the street by men from three associated homes but nothing firearms related.

They said residents of the home had been living there for about three years.

Another resident told the Herald he knew the family at the address and was planning to visit them in hospital today.

Photos of the scene show armed police stationed outside the home, which had now been cordoned off with emergency tape.

This morning a number of spent shell casings could be seen scattered on the driveway where the early morning shooting took place.