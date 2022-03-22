Poull Andersen and two others were injured in the shooting on Fort St, Auckland, earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

A teenager has denied opening fire outside a central Auckland kebab shop and injuring three people, including radio host Jay-Jay Feeney's brother who was rushed to hospital "riddled" with pellets.

Poull Andersen, 33, took to social media to allege he remembered falling to the ground with a pool of blood around him, worried he would never see his children again.

Andersen had 22 steel pellets surgically removed from his upper torso and face. Some were in his lungs and one narrowly missed his heart.

He and two women were allegedly injured in the shooting on Fort St, in the early hours of Saturday March 5.

An 18-year-old today, who has name suppression, entered not guilty pleas to three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm, via his lawyer, Kate Leys.

He appeared via audio visual link at Auckland District Court before Judge Kathryn Maxwell this afternoon.

"He was [allegedly] with several associates and became involved in an altercation with a group of people, in which the first victim in this matter...was a part of," Judge Maxwell said.

"It is alleged he entered a Wilsons car park briefly before returning to Fort St brandishing a homemade firearm.

"[The] complainant walked towards him before it is alleged he pointed a firearm towards him and discharged.

"The complainant was shot with multiple pellets hitting him across his body.

The teenager allegedly brandished a homemade firearm on Fort St just before 2am on March 5. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"The discharge from the homemade firearm [allegedly] hit two women who were standing on the other side of Fort St.

"The first and second complainants received extensive wounds to their bodies."

The teenager was granted continued name suppression and remanded in custody until his next appearance on July 5.

'Haunted by the memory'

Andersen earlier said he didn't want his two children to wake up without a father.

"Haunted by the memory of falling to the ground in the middle of Queen St with blood coming out of me everywhere, every breath followed by a choking cough full of blood and hot sweats, all I was thinking about was my two boys, whether I would see them again," he wrote on social media.

"So far, countless cords stuck in my skin, I feel like a pincushion from all the injections I have received. I walked about 10 metres today."

Andersen was released from hospital on March 11, after eight days of treatment.

Jay-Jay Feeney saw him for the first time the next day. She had contracted Covid while he was in hospital and could not visit.

"He is getting better each day but is very slow to walk and move," she wrote in a social media post.

"He's getting his stomach staples out today, so that is a great step forward.

He is overwhelmed with the kind messages of support, so thank you very much."

Three days ago Andersen shared a video of him attending an event at the Manukau Supa Centa. He said it was the first time he had left the house since the incident.

"It's nice to see everyone come together to celebrate I guess, me still being here, because I almost wasn't."

Poull Andersen said he had 22 steel pellets surgically removed from his upper torso and face. Photo / Supplied

A Givealittle page set up by Andersen's friend has raised more than $8800.

The money will help to "keep his business afloat and their rent paid while he recovers from this horrendous incident", the page said.

Feeney said her brother owned a business, JDM Garage, where he fixed up and modified sports cars. He would have to keep paying rent on both his house and the garage - around $1600 a week - despite having no income while in hospital.

