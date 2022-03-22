A homicide investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at a Flat Bush address from which gunshots had earlier been heard. Video / Hayden Woodward

A man believed to be a Hells Angels gang member has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from an hours-long Boxing Day standoff at a South Auckland home.

Flat Bush resident Andrew Tovia Fepuleai, also known as Andrew Brown, appeared for the first time at the High Court at Auckland today via audio-visual link.

The 39-year-old entered the plea through defence counsel Simon Lance. Fepuleai had previously pleaded not guilty at Manukau District Court to additional charges of possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for supply and possession of cocaine.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date for October 2023 and ordered him to remain in custody to await his next hearing in June.

Andrew Tovia Fepuleai is charged with murder for the Boxing Day death of Petau Petau. Photo / NZME

Armed police spent hours outside a Flat Bush home after they were called to the Bezar Pl address on December 26. They would later find the body of Petau Petau - believed to be a Hells Angels prospect - inside the home.

Authorities arrived after a neighbour called 111 to report hearing a person in distress followed by gunshots.

At one point in the standoff, Armed Offenders Squad members "stealthily" used a ladder to prise open a second-storey window and bring out five people, including a child, a witness told the Herald at the time.

The suspect later surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody, police said.

Police do not have any other suspects in the case, Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa'amanuia Va'aelua of Counties Manukau Police said in a statement to the Herald after Fepuleai was charged with murder.

Both the murder and the methamphetamine for supply charges carry maximum possible sentences of life imprisonment.