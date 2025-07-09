“A search for the alleged offender immediately commenced, including the deployment of Eagle helicopter to Waikato District to assist,” he said.

Smith said the 20-year-old stole a car at gunpoint to try to flee police.

Armed police on Bellmont Ave last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

“The motorist had stopped to pick up the man, who was hitchhiking on Gordonton Road.

“Fortunately the motorist was not injured but they were understandably shaken by the incident.”

Smith said at 12.40am, the police dog unit spotted the stolen car and pursued it north to Ngāruawāhia, where road spikes were deployed.

The car came to a stop in Ngāruāwahia, and the alleged offender was arrested.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with murder, aggravated robbery and failing to stop for police.

He is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court this morning.

Smith said the victim and alleged offender were known to each other.

A man has been arrested and charged with murder. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Emergency services were called to a property on Bellmont Ave last night after a gun was fired.

Armed police cordoned off the road while the police Eagle helicopter circled overhead, searching for the fleeing gunman.

A Herald photographer at the scene overnight said two police officers stood in a home’s driveway and “multiple detectives” were on the scene.

“Hours after the incident unfolded, the street was quiet — there were no residents out watching the police operation.”

Hato Hone St John told Herald they were called around 6.40pm and sent a rapid response and operations manager. An ambulance was on standby as well.