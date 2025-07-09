The revelations have emerged in Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History, a new podcast by the Herald and Bird of Paradise Productions to mark the 40th anniversary of the fatal attack, which killed Greenpeace Portuguese photographer Fernando Pereira and set off a storm of international controversy.

Former DGSE (Directorate-General for External Security) combat diver Jean-Luc Kister, who planted the bombs on the Rainbow Warrior, told the podcast the preparations were rushed because the decision was made only in March.

“We had no opportunity to test the effect of the bombs on a real boat, and because, in fact, this created a big hole, the sinking was very rapid,” the military veteran told producer John Daniell in his home in Metz in northern France.

The series gives new insight into the last-minute nature of the operation, complicated by in-fighting at the highest levels of the French state. Kister maintains he and his team were betrayed by their political masters.

“Certainly at the highest level, they wanted to send a message to Greenpeace.”

French agent Jean-Luc Kister. Photo / TVNZ

French officials had been confident the bombing, codenamed Operation Satanique, would succeed because in 1980 the DGSE had successfully attacked the flagship of Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s Libyan Navy, the cruiser Dat Assawari, while it was having a refit in the Italian port of Genoa.

Two divers blew up the propeller shaft, damaging the ship so badly it couldn’t put to sea for the next three years. There were no casualties that time and for decades afterwards most people assumed the Americans or Israelis were responsible.

Kister told Daniell that the DGSE combat dive team used to work closely with a little-known British secret service unit called the Increment, which included specialist divers from the Special Boat Service (SBS) who were trained to work on secret operations for MI6, Britain’s external spy agency.

In episode 1 of the podcast, Shadow Warriors, Kister describes the Rainbow Warrior operation in detail and shares a map he prepared showing how the team carried out the attack.

The map (included in the graphic below) features an alternative getaway route for the divers if the bombing team’s Zodiac dinghy was unable to pick them up.

The first episode also reveals Daniell’s personal link to the New Zealand SIS bugging operation at the motel where the police kept the captured French spies.

Daniell’s stepfather was part of that special ops team, which worked on a much smaller budget than the French – “basically three or four blokes with a toolbox and a van”.

Two of the team – nicknamed “Concrete and Clay” by their SIS colleagues in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the 1980s TV show Sapphire and Steel – laid the bugs in the Unicorn Motel in Herne Bay.

Actors David McCallum and Joanna Lumley in character on the set of science fiction series Sapphire And Steel, circa 1981. (Photo by TV Times via Getty Images)

Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History is a six-episode true crime series. Follow the series on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes are released on Thursdays.

The series is hosted and produced by John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy of Bird of Paradise Productions in co-production with the New Zealand Herald.

Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History is supported by New Zealand on Air.