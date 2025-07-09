Advertisement
New Zealand / Crime

French diver who planted bombs reveals why – Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History

By John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Rainbow Warrior at Marsden Wharf in Auckland on July 10, 1985, the night of the bombing. Photo / NZ Herald

The six-part podcast series Rainbow Warrior: A Forgotten History tells the full story of how and why French spies bombed a Greenpeace protest ship in Auckland’s harbour 40 years ago. In episode one, hosts John Daniell and Noelle McCarthy talk to the combat diver who planted the bomb.

French spies

