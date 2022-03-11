Six people injured during central Auckland gun fight

Five people were injured following a gun fight on Sandringham Rd Extension and multiple people were treated. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Six people received injuries last night during a gun fight on Sandringham Rd Extension, central Auckland.

St John transported five people to hospital and one other admitted themself.

Officers were called to the scene near the Wesley Community Centre, around 10.30pm to reports of multiple shots fired.

The injuries are said to be not life-threatening, but the victims are getting treatment at hospital.

An eyewitness told the Herald multiple young men were treated on the corner of Gifford Ave and Sandringham Rd Extension and transported from the scene by St John staff.

"Three ambulances and several police units were in attendance, a number of police dog units, and an eagle helicopter were also on scene.

"Officers and detectives were canvassing the local park on Gifford Ave with torches, whilst an officer blocked the entrances."

A number of persons appeared to be assisting the police with their investigation late last night, while neighbours watched on.

Broken bottles and shattered glass were throughout the car park and roadway. This morning it can be seen that a disorder event had taken place.

The scene was reportedly locked down for the night, an eyewitness claimed they overheard police would search for bullet casings in the morning.

"Police are making inquiries into an incident in Sandringham last night in which several people were injured." Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock told the Herald.

"There will be a Police presence in the area today as officers continue inquiries into this matter."

Anyone who may have information that could help Police is asked to get in touch.

You can contact 105 and quote file number 220312/6041, or ring Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

It comes after another central Auckland shooting last weekend, when the brother of radio host Jay-Jay Feeney was riddled with pellets after he suffered serious injuries that Saturday morning.

Poull Andersen had 22 steel pellets surgically removed from his upper torso and face. Some were in his lungs and one narrowly missed his heart.

Poull Anderson (JayJay Feeny 's brother) in hospital in Auckland 09 March 2022 recovering from shotgun wounds sustained during an altercation in central Auckland 05 March 2022 picture supplied

Three people were rushed to hospital after the reported shooting in central Auckland, including Andersen.

"Haunted by the memory of falling to the ground in the middle of Queen St with blood coming out of me everywhere, every breath followed by a choking cough full of blood and hot sweats, all I was thinking about was my two boys, whether I would see them again," he said.

A teenager who allegedly shot the three people in Auckland's CBD in the early hours of Saturday appeared in court earlier this week.

The 18-year-old was granted interim name suppression and faces three charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He appeared via audiovisual link at Auckland District Court before Judge Peter Winter. He was remanded in custody without plea until his next appearance on March 23.