New Zealand|Crime

Gangland book extract: Inside NZ's biggest cocaine bust at the Port of Tauranga

12 minutes to read

A shining torch was the signal to retrieve the cocaine from the stern of the Maersk Antares, which was caught by surveillance teams. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

In an exclusive extract from his new book Gangland: The Evolution of NZ's Underworld, Herald reporter Jared Savage goes inside the covert investigation that unravelled a "fishing trip" with a huge haul of cocaine at

