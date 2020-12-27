Website of the Year

Gang corruption threat: Police establish National Integrity Unit to investigate links between cops and organised crime

In June Operation Rider saw $650,000 worth of assets restrained after multiple properties were raided across Auckland. Video / Supplied
Jared Savage
Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

EXCLUSIVE: Australia's history of organised crime figures blackmailing police officers for intelligence has led to New Zealand police creating an integrity unit to root out 'insider threats'. One of the first cases involved a rookie police recruit caught on camera taking drugs with members of a notorious gang. Jared Savage reports.

A police recruit partied with an Australian motorcycle gang and was filmed taking drugs with them - with the compromising footage leaving his superiors in no doubt it was intended to blackmail him for future

