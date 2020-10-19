Fugitive Mathew Kidman on the run from police again - likely in Wellington or South Island

Have you seen Mathew Kidman? Photo / NZ Police

A "dangerous" fugitive is wanted by police who warn he could be in either the greater Wellington area or the South Island.

Mathew Kidman, 40 has a number of warrants for his arrest.

Kidman is considered dangerous and should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to contact police immediately by calling 111, a police statement said.

Kidman is known to have strong links in Wellington.

It is the not the first time police have had to launch a search for him.

In 2016, he removed his electronic bracelet and fled his Wellington address where he was on bail. He was located by police three days later in the Wellington suburb of Northland.

The Herald reported at the time that Kidman had a string of robbery and firearms offences stretching over the past decade.

• Anyone with information on Kidman's whereabouts is asked contact police on 111 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.