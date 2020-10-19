One dead, 10 injured after van collides with truck on SH5, Tarawera

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a truck and van on SH5. Photo Paul Taylor

One person has died and another 10 are injured after a van collided with a truck on State Highway 5, near Tarawera, on Monday morning.

Emergency services responded to the two-vehicle collision on SH5, between Tataraakina Rd and Pohukura Rd, about 9.52am on Monday.

Police said the crash, outside the Tarawera Café, involved a van and a truck.

Police said one person has died and a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said a further 10 people were injured.

The St John Ambulance spokeswoman said five people were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital - one critically injured person was airlifted and one with serious injuries and three with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

One person in a critical condition was airlifted to Gisborne Hospital, while one person in a serious condition and one in moderate condition were airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital.

Another person in a serious condition and one person in moderate condition were transported to Taupo Hospital by ambulance.

The road has been closed from both the Napier and Taupō ends. Police said it would remain closed for some time.

Hawke's Bay Police senior constable and serious crash analyst Tim Rowe confirmed one person died at the scene.

The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Rowe said the cause of the crash was most likely a "momentary lapse in concentration".

He said three vanloads of workers were travelling north at the time of the crash. One had pulled over to the left of the road, then turned right to get into Tarawera Café and a truck travelling north couldn't avoid them.

A Tarawera Café spokesman said the crash involved a truck carting wine and a van carrying workers.

The truck and van careened off the road and down a bank after the collision.

Wine was leaking from the damaged truck.

UPDATE 11:05AM

SH5 is now CLOSED between Taupō & Napier, due to serious crash. There are long detours avaliable via Palmerston North or Gisborne. These will add over 3 hours to your journey, so we recommend delaying your journey until the road reopens. ^EHhttps://t.co/L9voopPoiK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) October 18, 2020

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said three fire trucks – two from Napier and one from Bay View – attended the crash.

St John paramedics at the tragedy this morning. Photo / Paul Taylor

A St John Ambulance spokesman said they were notified of the crash at 9.52am and had sent three helicopters, four ambulances and a St John manager in a rapid response vehicle.

Three further helicopters were also on standby.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE TO COME