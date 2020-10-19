Firearms incident in Christchurch: Police seeking witnesses after vehicle shot at

Police are responding to a firearms incident .Photo / Bevan Conley

Police are seeking witnesses after a vehicle was shot in Bishopdale this morning.

At around 11:45am, police received a report of the incident on Breens Rd.

No one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

The offenders then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident and are not seeking anyone else at this stage.

Police have also located the offending vehicle and a firearm which are being

examined.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any

information about the incident that could assist police," a spokeswoman said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 105.

"We understand that this was a distressing incident for the Bishopdale

community. We have dedicated staff working to hold those responsible to

account."