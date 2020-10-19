Firearms incident in Christchurch: Police seeking witnesses after vehicle shot at

Police are seeking witnesses after a vehicle was shot in Bishopdale this morning.
At around 11:45am, police received a report of the incident on Breens Rd.
No one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.
The offenders then fled from the scene in a vehicle.
Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident and are not seeking anyone else at this stage.
Police have also located the offending vehicle and a firearm which are being
examined.
"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any
information about the incident that could assist police," a spokeswoman said.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 105.
"We understand that this was a distressing incident for the Bishopdale
community. We have dedicated staff working to hold those responsible to
account."