Election results 2020: Candidates in Wellington's hottest race, Hutt South, front

New Hutt South MP Ginny Andersen with supporters on Saturday night. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Saturday night's dramatic election result in Hutt South is starting to sink in, along with a left swing that saw the lower North Island turn red.

National's Chris Bishop and Labour's Ginny Andersen joined Newstalk ZB's Katrina Bennett and the New Zealand Herald's Georgina Campbell live on air in a Spotlight on Wellington election special this afternoon.

The seat shaped up to be the hottest race in Wellington and a last-minute swing to Andersen gave her the majority she needed to unseat Bishop.

Andersen said building more houses in the electorate was her number one priority.

She wants to work with local government as a partner to take advantage of land it already has, and the ability central government has to build.

"I'm open to any conversations, if there are good opportunities, she said.

"I'm conscious of being pragmatic; I think there are areas that already have good access… essentially are not green fields but brown fields, like we've seen Epuni land being used far more productively than it has been in the past."

Andersen said about 600 people were on Kāinga Ora's waiting list in the area.

"So we don't have time to do brand-new roads to open up land immediately. Long term, yes, but in the short term, we're going to have to be working more closely with what we've got at hand."

Bishop is back into Parliament as a list MP after losing Hutt South.

He's familiar with the role after being a list MP based in the electorate from 2014 up until the 2017 election.

"Nothing's really going to change from my point of view, he said.

"I'm going to have my two offices in Lower Hutt and Wainuiomata, will continue to do constituency work as I've done for six years, and I'm going to continue to push the Government hard on the issues that are facing the Hutt - most notably housing and transport."

One of National's campaign promises was to build the Petone to Grenada Link Rd, with a view to open up Lincolnshire Farm for thousands of homes.

Andersen said the last business case completed on the road in 2015 put the project at more than $1 billion and serious concerns were raised with geotechnical requirements to cut a road at that gradient.

"There needs to be a whole lot more work done to make sure it can happen," she said.

"I think we've all learnt from Transmission Gully, when we're overly ambitious, things can take a lot longer and cost a lot more if they're not done properly from scratch."

Andersen said she was happy to advocate for the road if there was a clear business case that showed value for money and a workable plan.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, with Labour's Ginny Anderson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

But according to NZTA's website, funding is not available right now to progress work on the project.

She is more keen on the Cross Valley Link Rd, which she said she would have pushed forward as a shovel ready project had the business case been completed on time.

Bishop was visibly devastated by the loss.

"One of the things about this job in politics, your losses and your personal defeats, the hard times in your life, all play out publicly on a national stage, he said.

"And most people when they lose their job, it's a very private thing only known to their family. The thing about politics is when you lose your job everyone knows about it. Sure, it's tough."

Bishop still earned 16,531 votes in the electorate, despite National gaining just 8808 party votes there.

National's Chris Bishop. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour have 54.3 per cent of the party vote and the Greens have about 9 per cent.

"It's just almost impossible, as I discovered on Saturday night, to hold a seat against a swing of that magnitude because a lot of people just do the two ticks. They want to support Labour so they vote for Labour", Bishop said.

National's caucus will meet tomorrow to deal with the aftermath of a terrible election.

Bishop is currently the party's transport and infrastructure spokesperson, roles he said he enjoyed.

"Not just because they're interesting and challenging, but because they're actually two of the big issues facing the Wellington region, so I'm keen to continue to work on those, but that will be up to the leader."

Asked whether he was nervous about his future in the party, Bishop said it was ultimately for others to judge that, including the party leader.

"It's been a tough year for the National Party, there's no doubt about that. Very challenging year, we've had to deal with internal issues, which have played out publicly as everyone listening will know. We've had three leaders this year.

"I think Judith Collins did a very good job during the campaign in very trying circumstances."

Bishop said he was exhausted.

"Saturday night was a rough night, probably not helped by the whiskeys late in the night."



After tomorrow's meeting he plans to get out of town for a couple of days with his wife Jenna.