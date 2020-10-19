Loose roofing panels secured as strong gusts slam Wellington

Metservice has forecast northwesterlies rising to gale strength in exposed places in the afternoon, as strong as 110km/h. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Emergency services are attending reports of loose roofing iron panels threatening to fly off a building in Wellington.

A part of Adelaide Rd between number 170 and 215 was closed due to the wild weather, but has since reopened.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the panels were loose, but had now been secured.

Wellington City Council earlier advised motorists to expect delays travelling through the area.

Metservice has forecast northwesterlies rising to gale strength in exposed places in the afternoon, as strong as 110km/h.

The evening commute could also be a long one for those getting home by train.

Metlink has reported some services on the Johnsonville line have been cancelled due to a power outage.

Wellington Electricity has also reported a power outage.

More than 1000 homes are affected in the suburbs of Hataitai, Kilbirnie, Roseneath and Oriental Bay.

They are investigating the cause and hope to have power restored by 5.30pm.