High-profile National MP Chris Luxon touches down in Wellington and rules out leadership tilt

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

National's highest-profile new MP has arrived at Parliament and is already ruling out challenging Judith Collins for the leadership of the party.

Former Air New Zealand boss Chris Luxon was among many new MPs to arrive at Parliament this morning, following Labour's landslide victory on Saturday.

There are 40 newbies, most of whom arrived today, who became MPs over the weekend.

But only five of them are from National, compared to 22 from Labour.

Speaking to media soon after arriving in the capital this morning, Luxton said he would "absolutely not" be challenging Collins for the leadership.

But he was less direct when asked if he would rule out a tilt at the leadership at some point in the future.

"I would like to get into Parliament and try and work out what I've got to do – it was only 36 hours since I was elected."

He talked up Collins' leadership, saying she "stepped up big time".

"I really support Judith – I think she has done a really great job.

"I want to be part of a team; part of Judith's team. I want to make the contribution I can in caucus with my colleagues."

When pressed on whether or not he has leadership ambitions, he told reporters they were getting ahead of themselves.

"I've just got to show up today and go through the first day of school and work out what comes next."

He said the result over the weekend was "bittersweet," given his victory in Botany but also National's overall result.

"We have got a lot of rebuilding and work to do over the next three years. "

He said the reality was that the New Zealand public made a decision – "it's a great democracy, we have to respect that".

"We may not like those answers but we have to respect that."

Luxon was the clear winner in Botany, beating Labour's Naisi Chen by almost 5000 votes.

Up until a few weeks ago, Luxon was also up against former National MP, turned Advance NZ co-leader, Jami-Lee Ross.

Speaking to the Nation, Ross said his final gift to National was dropping out of the race which he said gave Luxon a clear path to victory.

Asked to comment on his old Botany rival, Luxon said he has "no message" for Ross.