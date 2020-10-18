Website of the Year

World

Netherlands to allow doctors to help end lives of terminally ill children

4 minutes to read

Photo / 123rf

New York Times
By: Maria Cramer and Claire Moses

The Dutch government announced plans to allow doctors to end the lives of terminally ill children who are under 13 years old, a decision that is bound to inflame the debate over physician-assisted death.

The

