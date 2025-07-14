Deadly Sweida clashes kill 37 as Druze-Bedouin tensions erupt again in Syria. Photo / Getty Images

Clashes between Bedouin tribes and local fighters in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida in southern Syria have killed 37 people, a war monitor said on Monday, as authorities sent forces to de-escalate the situation.

The clashes are the first outbreak of deadly violence since fighting between members of the Druze community and the security forces killed dozens of people in April and May.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 37 people had been killed, 27 of them Druze, including two children, and 10 of them Bedouin.

Earlier Sunday, local outlet Sweida 24 gave a preliminary toll of 10 people killed and 50 wounded across both sides.

It also reported the closure of the Damascus-Sweida highway because of the violence.