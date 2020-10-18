Police seeking witnesses after man found with stab wounds in Waipukurau

Police are asking for witnesses in relation to the stabbing of a man in Waipukurau. Photo / File

Police are seeking witnesses of an alleged stabbing in Waipukurau.

Emergency services were called to a person injured at a Lake View Road property at 2.45am on Sunday.

When they arrived they found a man with two stab wounds. The man is currently being treated in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

On Sunday morning police arrested a 24-year-old man charging him with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is set to appear at Hastings District Court on October 22.

A nearby resident, who did not want to be named, said he was woken by shouting and screaming outside his house.

The person said although it was not unusual to hear shouting in the neighbourhood, this "sounded different – more serious".

"It was pretty frightening and I couldn't get back to sleep until daylight," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201019/4294 or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.