Four unsecured rifles found in police search at Dunedin property

A 56-year-old Dunedin man is facing charges after a member of the public tipped off police the man had four rifles unsecured in his room.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said police searched the man's Maclaggan St address at 3pm on Saturday.
Police confiscated the firearms, ammunition and a small amount of cannabis, he said.
Sgt Dinnissen did not know the calibre of the firearms.
However, if the rifles were not secured and could been seen by a member of the public there was a risk they could be stolen and used to commit offences.
"The lack of security measures taken by him is a serious concern," he said.