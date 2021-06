The body was recovered at a remote beach on Waiheke Island. Photo / File

The body of a person has been found at a remote beach on Waiheke Island.

Police were called at 8.20am today about the discovery and with the help of specialist search and rescue staff recovered the body this afternoon.

The matter has been referred to the Coroner and formal identification is under way.

Police have no further comment at this stage.