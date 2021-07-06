Four helicopters sent to fight fire north of Kaikōura

Crews were filmed battling the blaze on State Highway 1 North of Kaikoura. Video / Tess Ritchie

Four helicopters have been sent to fight a fire that has closed State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on the hillside about 5km north of the Kekerengu Store on SH1 at about 1.55am on Wednesday.

It started from a controlled burn that flared up overnight due to high winds, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said.

The fire is thought to have reached a size of about 20 hectares.

"At that stage, the fire was some distance from the road but overnight it has been fanned by the winds and has grown in size."

SH1 between Clarence and Wharanui at the Tirohanga Stream Bridge was closed to traffic but reopened as a stop-go about 9.45am.

He said they have spoken to the Department of Conservation as some of the fire has burnt through land they own.

The nearby railway line was also closed.

A resident says the fire is huge after being blown all night by 'dynamic' winds.

The women has only just managed to get through the road closure for her job at the Kekerengu Store.

The FENZ spokesman said four helicopters were sent to the scene at first light.

Strong winds and the fire being on steep country terrain is making it difficult to contain, he said.