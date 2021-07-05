Auckland house fire: Blaze damages house in Te Atatu South

Four crews respond to a large house fire in Te Atatu South. Video / Dean Purcell

Four fire crews battled a fire that severly damaged a house in West Auckland this morning.

Northern Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Paul Radden described the two-storey house as being "well involved in fire" when they arrived at the scene on Harding Ave, Te Atatu South.

There were no injuries and it's believed there wasn't anyone inside the house at the time emergency services were called at 8.15am.

The upper storey of the two-level home was damaged in the blaze along with the garage. Photo / Dean Purcell

Radden said the fire was in the upper level of the house and the garage.

Four crews, including Te Atatu South and West Harbour, have since extinguished the blaze and were now dampening down hotspots.

Fire safety officers arrived at the scene to investigate the cause about 9.30am.