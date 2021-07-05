Investigation under way after home at Rātana near Whanganui destroyed by fire

An investigation is under way after a fire destroyed a Rātana home. Photo / File

A house fire that left a Rātana home uninhabitable is being looked at by fire investigators.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said they were alerted to the Seamer St blaze shortly before 5.30am on Monday and arrived to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Two units quickly extinguished the fire, but the home was completely destroyed.

An investigator spent most of the day at the scene of the fire on Monday, and returned to the site just after 9am on Tuesday.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing.