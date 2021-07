Firefighters at the scene of the arson. Photo / Julian Bravery

An investigation is underway after a number of cars were set alight in Auckland overnight.

Emergency services were called to Victor Street in Avondale just before 3am.

One of the cars set on fire in Avondale. Photo / Julian Bravery

Three cars were burnt and destroyed.

A fourth car was burnt out near Mount Smart Stadium. It is unclear if that incident was linked.

Police confirmed this morning they were making inquiries about the incident.