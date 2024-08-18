A polar vortex from Antarctica is clipping the edge of New Zealand, bringing chilly weather to the whole country today including snow to near sea level in the lower South Island.

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

A former political figure is on trial in Auckland this week, accused of historical sexual abuse in the 1990s.

The man, in his 50s, is accused of indecently assaulting two males, one under age, in two towns in West Auckland and Waikato between 1995 and 1999.

He has ongoing name suppression, but it can be reported he is not a sitting MP.

The man has pleaded not guilty to nine charges of indecent assault; three of indecent assault on a male aged 12-16; and six of indecent assault on a male over 16.