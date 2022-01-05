Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Follow the money: New intelligence tool to find dirty cash as police focus on professional money laundering services

5 minutes to read
Police made 10 arrests and their Asset Recovery Unit restrained more than $10 million in assets as part of Operation Ida. Video / New Zealand Police

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

Police are now able to use AI-driven software to analyse millions of suspicious financial transactions which investigators hope will uncover professional money launderers helping criminals wash dirty cash.

A deal has been signed between the

