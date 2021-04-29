Website of the Year

Police have seized more than $1 billion in assets from alleged criminals

4 minutes to read
A Lamborghini Huracan, valued at $450,000 was seized following an investigation into alleged money laundering. The supercar is among $1 billion worth of assets restrained since 2009. Photo / Supplied

Jared Savage
By:

Investigative reporter, NZ Herald

More than $1 billion in alleged criminal wealth has been frozen in New Zealand since a powerful law targeting organised crime came into effect just over a decade ago, the Herald can reveal.

