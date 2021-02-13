Voyager 2021 media awards
Frustrated emails from Kawerau constable to Police Commissioner Mike Bush led to downfall of Mongrel Mob president Frank Milosevic in Operation Notus drug bust

10 minutes to read
Press conference held in Kawerau today after a second wave of raids were conducted by police today in the Bay of Plenty as part of Operation Notus II.

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

Frank Milosevic had mana and respect in Kawerau, as the leader of the local Mongrel Mob chapter. But a local constable knew Milosevic's $100,000 ute and other assets came from selling methamphetamine, which was destroying the fabric of the town. This is the inside story of how his frustrated emails to Police Commissioner Mike Bush led to Milosevic's downfall.

The award-winning investigation which ended a Mongrel Mob leader's grip on a small town was launched only after a frustrated local officer went over his bosses' heads and made a plea for help directly to

