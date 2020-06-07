Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

The million dollar man: Head Hunter Stacy Paora is the perfect example of a subtle change in traditional gang structures

7 minutes to read
“Currently in New Zealand the best way to make money is to sell Methamphetamine.” Fighting the Demon explores the business of meth.

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

A subtle shift in gang hierarchy from traditional 'chapter-and-pad' to a more modern 'brand loyalty' is considered by police to be one reason behind the fast growth of gang numbers in the past few years. The success of those cells within each chapter comes down to the intent and leadership of their captain. Just like Stacy Paora, the Head Hunters' million-dollar man. Jared Savage reports.

Stacy Paora was a big deal in the Head Hunters.

A giant of a man, tall and wide, Paora dished out physical beatings to members of his crew who failed to meet his high standards.

