He was not wearing a helmet.

Perkins wants to remind motorists to maintain focus while they’re driving.

“Just don’t get complacent, be aware of your surroundings and look ahead of the intersection, observe what’s going on around you,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing, however Perkins said “it would appear the deceased is in the wrong although I can’t confirm that yet”.

“This is a case of human error definitely, he was riding on the wrong side of the road,” he said.

Perkins also wants drivers to remember who has the right of way.

“There is some arrogance of people, both drivers and pedestrians walking thinking they have the right of way and not paying attention,” he said.

One of the first witnesses of the fatal Wānaka crash involving a cyclist and a van has spoken of coming across the traumatic scene.

The witness, who was one of the first on the scene, was driving home when it happened.

“We only live two houses up from where it happened,” he told the Herald.

He said a woman got out of a van that was involved in the incident and “ran to him” before two cars “pulled over and ran to help as well”.

The witness said the cyclist appeared to have suffered horrific head and arm injuries.

He said Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) responded quickly, arriving just “two minutes” after the call was made. Police arrived soon after, while firefighters were still performing CPR, the witness said.

“He was wearing a black bandana around his head and he wasn’t wearing a helmet and the other witnesses looked pretty worried for the kid, so the cops stopped the traffic and then the road was shut while they cleaned up the scene,” he said.

Bike New Zealand’s Simon Telfer said they feel a responsibility to keep all road users safe in the community.

“Bike Wānaka is devastated to hear about the death of a person riding a bike in Wānaka on Saturday,” he said.

Telfer said the area where the death occurred is a busy junction of the state highway, with various cycle and shared paths.

“The network of cycle paths in Wānaka has grown significantly over the past four years and is getting very high usage. This has been the result of a high level of investment and collaboration between QLDC, Waka Kotahi and local advocacy groups.

“Unfortunately, protection is not able to be provided on every street and every route in town.”

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to the intersection of SH84 and Anderson Rd at about 3.50pm.

“Sadly, one person died at the scene.

“The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.”

Police want to hear from anyone who might have witnessed the crash or who would have dashcam footage.

“If you can assist, please get in touch via our 105 service and quote event number P059269528.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Wānaka at 3.48pm.

“We responded with one ambulance, one manager and one helicopter to the scene.”