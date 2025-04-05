Advertisement
Trump’s tariffs: Elon Musk says he wants Europe-US free-trade zone

AFP
2 mins to read

Elon Musk says he hopes Europe and the US would agree to join in a free-trade zone, after Donald Trump unleashed heavy global trade tariffs earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

  • Elon Musk hopes Europe and the US will establish a free-trade zone.
  • Donald Trump’s tariffs have caused global concern and the EU plans to retaliate.
  • The billionaire supports more freedom of movement for work but condemns mass immigration.

Billionaire US presidential adviser Elon Musk says he hopes Europe and the United States would agree to join in a free-trade zone, after US leader Donald Trump unleashed heavy global trade tariffs.

Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced earlier this week sent global stocks tumbling, worried allies and raised the prospect of others – including potentially the European Union – raising tariffs themselves.

The EU, which faces a 20% tariff, has already vowed to retaliate in “a calm, carefully phased, unified way”, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said.

“I hope that the United States and Europe can establish a very close partnership,” Musk said in a video address to a gathering of the Italian hard-right party La Liga.

US presidential adviser Elon Musk also says he is in favour of “more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America” for work. Photo / Getty Images
“I hope it is agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero-tariff situation, effectively creating a free-trade zone between Europe and North America,” he added in the video, posted on Musk’s social media platform X by La Liga’s leader, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The billionaire said he was in favour of “more freedom of people to move between Europe and North America” for work.

“That has certainly been my advice to the president,” he added.

But he reiterated his condemnation of what he saw as mass immigration.

– Agence France-Presse

