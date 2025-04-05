Elon Musk says he hopes Europe and the US would agree to join in a free-trade zone, after Donald Trump unleashed heavy global trade tariffs earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Elon Musk says he hopes Europe and the US would agree to join in a free-trade zone, after Donald Trump unleashed heavy global trade tariffs earlier this week. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk hopes Europe and the US will establish a free-trade zone.

Donald Trump’s tariffs have caused global concern and the EU plans to retaliate.

The billionaire supports more freedom of movement for work but condemns mass immigration.

Billionaire US presidential adviser Elon Musk says he hopes Europe and the United States would agree to join in a free-trade zone, after US leader Donald Trump unleashed heavy global trade tariffs.

Trump’s sweeping tariffs announced earlier this week sent global stocks tumbling, worried allies and raised the prospect of others – including potentially the European Union – raising tariffs themselves.

The EU, which faces a 20% tariff, has already vowed to retaliate in “a calm, carefully phased, unified way”, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said.

“I hope that the United States and Europe can establish a very close partnership,” Musk said in a video address to a gathering of the Italian hard-right party La Liga.