Emergency services are responding to a serious crash between a vehicle and a cyclist on State Highway 80 near Wānaka.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported around 3:50pm at the intersection of SH80 and Anderson Rd involving a vehicle and a cyclist,

“Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.”