Watch live: 2025 Rowing NZ Beach Sprint Championships

Watch the live coverage of the 2025 Rowing NZ Beach Sprint Championships being held at Orewa Beach.

Today marks the final day of competition in this event, which is drawing significant attention following beach sprint’s inclusion in the 2028 LA Olympics programme.

The sport has grown globally since its Olympic announcement, and New Zealand boasts an impressive lineup of elite athletes competing today. Headlining the field are double Olympic medallist Emma Twigg, Joe Sullivan - who uniquely combines an Olympic gold and America’s Cup success - and Finn Hamill, gold medallist at the 2024 World Coastal Championships in the Coastal Men’s Solo.

This event serves as a crucial selection platform for New Zealand’s World Beach Sprint Championships team, which will compete in Rio later this year. Beyond the elite competition, the racing features a diverse range of participants, including club rowers, school athletes, and masters competitors, all facing off against both their opponents and the challenging ocean conditions that make beach sprint racing uniquely demanding.

The combination of Olympic hopefuls, established champions, and grassroots competitors makes this event a compelling showcase of New Zealand’s rowing talent, all battling it out in the dynamic coastal environment of Orewa Beach.

The racing schedule and results can be found at rowit.nz/cnzb2025/profile

A wrap of the racing and photos will be published on rowinghub.co.nz