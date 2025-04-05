A rural fire chief has described rescuing his own neighbours from rising floodwaters after a trip out took a potentially deadly turn.
Rai Valley Chief Fire Officer Nigel Patterson feared his neighbour could be swept down the swollen river if he tried to pull her from the stranded car.
So he hunkered down in cold, waist-deep water with her and another neighbour until the water rescue team could reach them.
The incident happened in the Nelson area on Friday when an atmospheric river swept through the country, dumping 430mm of rain at Paradise Peak in the ranges south of Tākaka at the top of the South Island.
They were able to pull the woman out of the car and into a boat and walk her out of the floodwaters.
By then, the water had risen from the fender to the top of the car’s bonnet.
Patterson walked out about halfway until his legs cramped up from the cold and he had to be piled into the boat too.
The crew took them back to his home nearby where Patterson made sure his neighbours could have hot showers. The couple stayed with him for several hours until the flooding receded enough for them to return home.
The rescue was a “good outcome” thanks to Fire and Emergency’s intervention he said.
“If it wasn’t for them it might have been a bit different.”