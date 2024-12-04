Advertisement
Fake tow truck drivers stealing vehicles in Auckland - police

NZ Herald
Scam tow truck drivers are stealing vehicles in Auckland, police say. Photo / 123RF

Motorists across Auckland are being warned to watch out for “dodgy” tow truck drivers, after several incidents in the past few months, police say.

A small group of people pretending to be tow truck drivers were stealing vehicles by pretending to legitimately tow them, before disposing of them, said Sergeant Suzannah Kimber, of Counties Manukau police.

Unregistered tow trucks were being used to take the vehicles, Kimber said.

“Recently these offenders towed a member of the public’s vehicle in plain sight. Members of the public drove past this tow truck while they were loading it up as it just looked normal.

“They even go as far as wearing high-visibility clothing.”

Legitimate tow trucks have external sign writing showing the tow company’s name and should be able to produce their logbook if asked, she said.

“They also must be registered as a transport operator. If you see a tow truck without any distinguishing features towing cars, please call police immediately.”

