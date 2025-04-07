A person was seriously injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Bulls. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A person was seriously injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Bulls. Photo / NZME

A person with serious injuries has been taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car crashed into a power pole in Bulls.

Powerco said the crash on the corner of Wilson and High Sts at 7.08pm on Monday caused two outages and a power pole would be replaced today.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances responded and took one patient, in a serious condition, to Whanganui Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Jan Wills said two crews from Bulls attended the crash, assisting with scene protection while awaiting power services.