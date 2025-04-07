Advertisement
One person seriously injured after car crashes into power pole in Bulls

Eva de Jong
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
A person was seriously injured when a car crashed into a power pole in Bulls. Photo / NZME

A person with serious injuries has been taken to Whanganui Hospital after a car crashed into a power pole in Bulls.

Powerco said the crash on the corner of Wilson and High Sts at 7.08pm on Monday caused two outages and a power pole would be replaced today.

Hato Hone St John said two ambulances responded and took one patient, in a serious condition, to Whanganui Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Jan Wills said two crews from Bulls attended the crash, assisting with scene protection while awaiting power services.

Police said the road was closed until about 9pm.

