Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Experts explain: Four ways too much screentime is hurting our kids

Jamie Morton
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
The average toddler watches screens for up to 1.5 hours each day, while two thirds of 2-to-4-year-olds spend more than two hours in front of screens.

The average toddler watches screens for up to 1.5 hours each day, while two thirds of 2-to-4-year-olds spend more than two hours in front of screens.

It’s become common to use screens as electronic babysitters but an increasing body of research suggests it comes with risks. A new report reveals the downside for young kids who spend hours on screens.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand