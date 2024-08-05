Berkett told the Herald that while ADHD can be genetic, people can also present with ADHD-type symptoms from spending too long in front of screens.

“When I was a kid almost every idea had to be thought up by my brain. I had to decide what to play, what box to use. Now our kids don’t have to sit still for a long time. They are getting a lot of external stimulation, and their brain isn’t used to being in low stimulation,” Berkett said.

Teachers say it’s hard to separate out behavioural challenges caused by screen time from other issues like poverty and abuse.

Hora Hora Primary School principal Pat Newman said he’d seen it all during his 50 years of teaching.

Hora Hora primary school principal Pat Newman. Photo / Michael Cunningham

“I’ve seen things from where children have picked up furniture, thrown it around. Computers thrown in classrooms, all that sort of thing. Absolutely vicious fights. They are so far out of control that even adults can’t stop them. The verbals, being called everything under the sun,” he said.

New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Leanne Otene said challenging behaviour was keeping teachers awake at night.

“This is really worrying them. They want to do their best, but they can’t always deliver on their best,” Otene said.

Berkett said teaching needs to keep up with the fact that kids’ brains are being wired differently.

“We need to create space for the brain to learn to be a little bit less stimulated.”

“I just ask for a little bit more quiet time, a little bit more pause. Things like yoga and mindfulness if teachers are keen for that,” she said.

Father-of-two Dan Ostwind coaches kids’ sports and has also noticed diminishing attention spans.

“After 30 seconds they are kind of looking sideways and aren’t engaged,” he said.

Ostwind imports ‘dumb phones’ for parents who want to be able to contact their children, without giving them smart phones and screen time.

“It’s a phone from 20 years ago. It does the job, but it’s not engaging. You can text and call your mum and dad and your friends, but that’s it. It’s not a super computer,” the owner of tonedowntech.co.nz said.



