Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Greg Bruce: Screen time - terrible for kids; a godsend for parents

By
4 mins to read
The screens are coming for our kids.

The screens are coming for our kids.


We know the screens are coming for our kids. We have even tried to board up our houses and hoard our weapons against them, but we are powerless to stop them. We know that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle