Exclusive Auckland private members bar Shy Guy targeted for DJ equipment in late night raid

It’s a favoured nightspot for Auckland’s young elite, where sports stars mingle with celebs, influencers and others into the small hours.

Now, exclusive Victoria Park Market private members bar Shy Guy has been targeted in a late-night smash and grab, with a burglar or burglars making off with DJ equipment.

Police say the burglary happened between 10.15pm Tuesday and 7.45am Wednesday.

No arrests have been made.

“Police will be making enquiries to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred and what has been taken,” a spokeswoman said.

Shy Guy, open only to members and their guests, is owned by the same parent company, Forty4 Group Ltd, as South American-inspired restaurant Milenta.

It is majority owned by Jaime Moreno alongside five other minority shareholders, among them Auckland hospitality identity Vinci Gin-Nen.

On Instagram, Gin-Nen had a blunt message for the thief or thieves.

“To the dickhead who broke in last night to [The Shy Guy] and stole all the DJ gear ... just know we’ll be coming for you soon,” he wrote.

“Please note this week we will be entertaining you with wind flutes and a Tambourine. Please no requests.”

The Shy Guy is located alongside its stablemate Milenta inside Victoria Park Market in central Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

A photo of the scene showed a glass pane was smashed in the break-in.

Gin-Nen told the Herald the door was pried open and the burglars walked in and took DJ equipment.

NZ Herald’s Viva reported the club was initially open only to an invite-only membership base when it opened last year. It is understood entry requirements have since been relaxed somewhat.

The bar holds a 4am licence and has hosted several high-profile events this year.

Among them were a June party where Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa launched his Meili vodka in New Zealand.

Radio DJ, actor and singer Alex King described it as her favourite venue earlier this year as part of the Herald’s My Secret Auckland series.

“Hmm, I don’t go to many gigs, but I love a good boogie at Shy Guy,” she wrote.

“Again, if you know, you know.”

It also earned plaudits from broadcaster Jesse Mulligan, who named it one of his favourite spots to finish a night out.

“The Shy Guy in Vic Park is a pretty exciting place to visit too, though it’s members-only so you’ll need a bit of pull to get in.”

Police are asking anyone with information that may assist investigators to contact them via the 105 line or online, quoting file number 231129/0631.

George Block is an Auckland-based reporter with a focus on police, the courts, prisons and defence. He joined the Herald in 2022 and has previously worked at Stuff in Auckland and the Otago Daily Times in Dunedin.



