Jason Momoa attends the Fast X premiere at Sylvia Park. Photo / Sylvia Whinray

Hollywood star Jason Momoa had a massive week in Aotearoa before he wrapped filming his series Chief of War and said goodbye to Godzone.

Momoa launched his vodka brand into the country, showed his children the sights and attended an All Black event all before wrapping up filming on Friday.

Last Friday the Aquaman star launched Meili Vodka into New Zealand and the South Pacific Islands with an event at members’ club Shy Guy in Victoria Park Market.

Momoa created Meili with US fashion man Blaine Halvorson. Their blend uses hand-selected grains from farms in Montana and is sold in recycled glass bottles.

On his Pride of Gypsies Instagram page Momoa has shown pride in his brand. When former All Blacks were on the set of his series Chief of War in Northland this year, he had them swigging it from the bottle.

Halvorson wasn’t at the Kiwi launch, but a few fashionable local people were. Dancer Lance Savali and former socialite Aja Rock were understood to be there, but the star power went up a level with UFC superstar Israel Adesanya getting behind the bar alongside Momoa.

BLANC Distribution, owned by Angie Atkinson, is the exclusive importer and distributor of Meili Vodka in NZ and the South Pacific.

Atkinson tells Spy the private launch was a blast and Meili Vodka is being sold at several stores including, Glengarry, Super Liquor, Fine Wine Delivery and Liquorland.

Trendy Auckland establishments are also serving it, including the Park Hyatt, Onslow, Ahi, Prego, Candela and Fabric Cafe and Bistro.

Nakoa-Wolf and Lola with dad Jason Momoa and All Black Ofa Tu'ungafasi. Photo / Instagram/prideofgypsies

On Wednesday morning the 43-year-old was like a kid in a candy shop, attending the Rugby World Cup jersey launch for his favourite sports team in the world, the All Blacks, at Auckland’s Q Theatre.

Momoa took his two teenage children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, to the event, posing for photos in his new black jersey and telling his Instagram followers he was thankful to be invited with his babies to meet the legends and would see the ABs in Dunedin.

The ABs match against Australia is at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin is next month. On his Instagram story on Friday telling fans filming had wrapped on Chief of War and bidding adieu to New Zealand, he signed off saying “More to come.”

In May, Spy reported pre-production was rumoured to have started in NZ on a live-action Momoa-led movie of the popular video game Minecraft, also being partly shot in Canada.

If the rumours are true that his former Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal will also star in the movie, we Kiwis may see another star on our shores.

As Momoa’s love affair with Aotearoa continues to grow, there is speculation among some high-end real estate agents that he just might be looking to invest in a bolt-hole here.