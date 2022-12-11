Jesse Mulligan reveals his favourite spots in Auckland. Photo / Babiche Martens

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Jesse Mulligan takes us on a tour of his favourite places.

Favourite beach?

Thorne Bay in Takapuna - our family has a long connection to it, from when my grandfather used to live above the bay almost 100 years ago - fair to say there have been Mulligans swimming here since 1923. I had some great holidays staying in the family home when I was a boy growing up in Hamilton, with the bonus that the beach makes a cameo in Maurice Gee’s Under the Mountain.

Favourite brunch spot?

Four young kids mean there’s no such thing as going out for brunch. Though I guess it’ll be “Eggs Bene for six” soon enough. We’ve had plenty of good times over the years at Postal Service (formerly Kokako) with the bonus that it’s next to Grey Lynn Butchers, the best in the city.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Anywhere I don’t have to write about afterwards. I love my job as a restaurant reviewer but the rare opportunity to eat uncritically is much appreciated. Ooh-Fa is the place I’m most often recommending these days - pizza taken extremely seriously by staff who are a lot of fun.

Favourite place to take a visitor?

If it’s an international visitor Depot is unbeatable - I recently sent Richard E Grant there when he asked my advice and he told me they were the best clams he’d ever eaten. Outside of restaurants, I think Avondale Market is a great slice of Auckland life, with plenty of things you couldn’t buy anywhere else.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

I’ll go for the olive oil cheesecake at Pici, but if it’s late perhaps Deadshot on Ponsonby Rd, where they ask you what sort of things you like then make you a cocktail to suit. The Shy Guy in Vic Park is a pretty exciting place to visit too, though it’s members-only so you’ll need a bit of pull to get in.

Favourite place to get coffee from?

I love Open Coffee - the best coffee with a huge community heart, strong connections to the people of K Rd and an interactive Lisa Reihana artwork that comes to life (once the staff have shown you how).

Favourite trail for a hike?

I love the ”Stairway to Heaven” - a steep but achievable staircase passing huge trees and the odd friendly kererū to the lookout at the top of Clevedon reserve. It’s also a great way of making a morning of it after an hour of snacking and pony riding at the Clevedon market.

Favourite venue for a gig?

I love the Leigh Sawmill. Complete with brunch the next morning and a quick dip in the ocean before returning to city life.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Bulk food savings just off Dominion Rd. It’s a brilliant place to stock up on dried goods and other curiosities. Just don’t accidentally buy pumpkin seeds from the organic section or (and I know this from experience) your wife will send you back with your tail between your legs to beg forgiveness and swap for them for the cheaper ones.

Jesse Mulligan is Viva’s Dining Out Editor. He also hosts The Project on TV3 and Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan on RNZ National.



