Entertainment

My Secret Auckland: Jesse Mulligan reveals his favourite spots in the city

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Jesse Mulligan reveals his favourite spots in Auckland. Photo / Babiche Martens

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, broadcaster Jesse Mulligan takes us on a tour of his favourite places.

Favourite beach?

Thorne Bay

