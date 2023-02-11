Alex King's favourite local spot is Minnehaha Beach. Photo / TVNZ

In this Herald on Sunday series, we ask well-known Aucklanders for their favourite spots in the city. This week, radio DJ, actor and singer Alex King takes us on a tour of her top places in the city.

Favourite beach?

I live in Takapuna, so my favourite local spot is Minnehaha Beach - if you know, you know!

Favourite brunch spot?

I’m big on brunch. Duo in Birkenhead is delicious. The smashed avo with their homemade chutney is out of this world. Or if you’re after an easy stop-and-go spot, Ravenhill Cafe in Birkenhead has supreme bacon and egg baps. You’re welcome in advance.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Pasta seems to be the go-to when I meet up with my mates. Elmo’s on Ponsonby Rd is nothing short of magic. Their spicy rigatoni alla vodka is *chefs kiss*.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Great question. I love being outside so a walk around Takapuna Beach has been the go-to for me when my friends come to visit and of course, this is closely followed by cocktails on the Viaduct.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

My feet are always sore after dancing for hours on end. So I head straight for the uber and bed.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Winsome coffee is my local coffee spot; the owner, Jenny, is so lovely and makes the yummiest coffee (for under $6 including oat milk, IN THIS ECONOMY), plus Jenny hand-makes her own croissants, they are elite. Kinship also has the loveliest owner, Macie. Delicious coffee and icecream too.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

Takapuna fish and chip shop, you cannot beat their pan-fried snapper with chips drowned in chicken salt. What can I say? The shore does it better baby.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Mercer Bay Loop track is stunning, especially in summer. Feels like you’re not in New Zealand.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Hmm, I don’t go to many gigs, but I love a good boogie at Shy Guy. Again, if you know, you know.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

One more time for the shore... Takapuna hospice shop is exceptional. The number of dad blazers and silk shirts I’ve found there for under $20 should be illegal. I love this place so much. I wish I could gatekeep it forever.



