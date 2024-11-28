Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ex-St Bede’s College staffer in court on historical sex charges involving students

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

A former Christchurch school staff member will keep his name secret for now after being charged with historical sexual offending against students.

The charges relate to alleged offending against two students who boarded at St Bede’s College more than 20 years ago.

The accused faces nine charges of indecent assault and sexual violation on boys aged 12 to 16, and charges of indecent assault on a man/boy over 16.

This morning at Christchurch District Court, charging documents alleged the offending occurred between January 1997 and December 2000.

The man was granted interim name suppression, but a judge today denied an application for it to continue. However, his case for further suppression will be heard by the High Court at a later date.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man was remanded on bail to appear in court via audio-visual link on March 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the alleged offender had targeted boarders.

“We know it can be incredibly hard and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending we take these matters seriously.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Investigations are continuing into possible further offending not yet reported to police.

“Police are making contact with students who boarded at the school over the identified period.”

Investigators would work to ensure any possible victims “have a safe space to report offending in confidence”, Simmons said.

St Bede’s College is an all-boys integrated Roman Catholic day and boarding school in Papanui, Christchurch.

“We recognise and acknowledge that historic sexual abuse may have taken place at St Bede’s College,” a statement from the school said.

St Bede’s College board of trustees chairwoman Rebecca Methven said the school had established a “Historical Sexual Abuse Notifications Policy”.

”We want to reiterate that any form of abuse is completely unacceptable and has no place in our college – either in the past or today.

”We encourage any of our former students to review this policy and reach out if it may apply.”

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church’s National Office for Professional Standards (NOPS) said the church would co-operate with police if assistance were sought.

“The Catholic Church encourages anyone with concerns or complaints to report them to the police or the National Office for Professional Standards.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“As this matter is currently before the courts, it is not appropriate to comment.”

Any possible survivors can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons at the Christchurch Central Police Station or make a report online referencing file number 230122/3143.


Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand