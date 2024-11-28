The man was remanded on bail to appear in court via audio-visual link on March 10.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the alleged offender had targeted boarders.

“We know it can be incredibly hard and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending we take these matters seriously.”

Investigations are continuing into possible further offending not yet reported to police.

“Police are making contact with students who boarded at the school over the identified period.”

Investigators would work to ensure any possible victims “have a safe space to report offending in confidence”, Simmons said.

St Bede’s College is an all-boys integrated Roman Catholic day and boarding school in Papanui, Christchurch.

“We recognise and acknowledge that historic sexual abuse may have taken place at St Bede’s College,” a statement from the school said.

St Bede’s College board of trustees chairwoman Rebecca Methven said the school had established a “Historical Sexual Abuse Notifications Policy”.

”We want to reiterate that any form of abuse is completely unacceptable and has no place in our college – either in the past or today.

”We encourage any of our former students to review this policy and reach out if it may apply.”

A spokesperson for the Catholic Church’s National Office for Professional Standards (NOPS) said the church would co-operate with police if assistance were sought.

“The Catholic Church encourages anyone with concerns or complaints to report them to the police or the National Office for Professional Standards.

“As this matter is currently before the courts, it is not appropriate to comment.”

Any possible survivors can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons at the Christchurch Central Police Station or make a report online referencing file number 230122/3143.



