Updated

Ex-St Bede’s College, Christchurch teacher faces historical sex charges involving pupils

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
A former Christchurch school teacher has been charged with historical sexual offending against students.

The charges relate to alleged offending against three students who boarded at St Bede’s College about 20 years ago.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the alleged offender targeted those boarders.

“We know it can be incredibly hard and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending we take these matters seriously.”

Investigations are continuing into possible further offending not yet reported to police.

“Police are making contact with students who boarded at the school over the identified period.”

Investigators would work to ensure any possible victims “have a safe space to report offending in confidence,” Simmons said.

St. Bede’s College is an all-boys integrated Roman Catholic day and boarding school in Papanui, Christchurch.

“We recognise and acknowledge that historic sexual abuse may have taken place at St Bede’s College,” a statement from the school said.

St Bede’s College board of trustees chairwoman Rebecca Methven said the school had established a “Historical Sexual Abuse Notifications Policy”.

”We want to reiterate that any form of abuse is completely unacceptable and has no place in our College — either in the past or today.

”We encourage any of our former students to review this policy and reach out if it may apply.

Any possible survivors can contact Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons at the Christchurch Central Police Station or make a report online referencing file number: 230122/3143.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.


