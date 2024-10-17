The Green Party vote to use 'waka-jumping legislation to oust Darleen Tana from Parliament and Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar killed. Video / NZ Herald / Getty / AFP

A former Christchurch school teacher has been charged with historical sexual offending against students.

The charges relate to alleged offending against three students who boarded at St Bede’s College about 20 years ago.

Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Simmons said the alleged offender targeted those boarders.

“We know it can be incredibly hard and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending we take these matters seriously.”

Investigations are continuing into possible further offending not yet reported to police.