Emergency services are attending a workplace incident in Putāruru.

A St John spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident, on Harris Rd, at 12.07pm.

An ambulance and helicopter were on the scene, she said.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident by St John and were on their way to the scene.

It appeared one person had sustained serious injuries in a workplace incident, she said.

More to come.