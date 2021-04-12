Police release name of person found dead in car in Lake Rotomā

A police dive squad was called in after a car was found submerged in Lake Rotomā, near Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Police have released the name of a person found dead in Lake Rotomā yesterday.

She was Julie Kaipara, 50, of Kawerau.

A statement from police said they were called to the scene off Ōtangiwai Point at 9.45am yesterday, following a report of a vehicle in the water.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash at Otangiwai Point, Lake Rotomā. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Police National Dive Squad was notified and recovered the body early yesterday evening.

The car has also been recovered from the water.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Ōtangiwai Point is the same spot where two people died after their car plunged into Lake Rotomā in July.