A person has been flown to hospital with critical injuries after a workplace incident in Putāruru.

A St John spokeswoman said they were notified of an incident, on Harris Rd, at 12.07pm.

An ambulance and helicopter were sent to the scene.

One person with critical injuries was being flown by helicopter to Tokoroa Hospital, she said.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the incident by St John and were at the scene.

More to come.