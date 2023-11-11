Police investigations into the Ellerslie murders have revealed that Mei Han Chong died from blunt force injuries to her head.

A post-mortem on Mei was completed yesterday.

Her husband Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok, 66, was allegedly stabbed multiple times at his Ellerslie home on Sunday, November 5, and a family member found his body the following Monday evening.

“It is beyond comprehension for the family as to how something like this could happen to Mei and Joseph,” detective inspector Scott Beard said.

Two men have been arrested for the violent murder of the Auckland couple, but the motive behind the double killing is still unclear.

Police noted the results of how Chong died are understandably distressing to her family, especially for the couple’s son.

Beard said Chong was a 5-foot-tall, 67-year-old woman, and weighed no more than 45kgs.

“The police investigation has been fast-moving and led us to numerous scenes across a large part of Auckland. In recent days, police have executed search warrants at a number of addresses and seized two vehicles we believe are linked to the murders.”

Fuk-Fu Joseph Kwok (right), Mei Han Chong and their son, seen here in one of the photos the couple's family have released to police. Photo / NZ Police

Chong, 67, was missing after the alleged murder, prompting a police search for her and the couple’s car. Police then found her body in a bush area in Greenhithe overnight on Thursday.

Police arrested a second person in connection with the Ellerslie pair’s death on Friday night.

The 26-year-old was located at a Glenfield home in northwest Auckland and has been charged with two counts of murder.

Police last night arrested a second man in relation to both murders. Photo / NZ Police

The second arrest follows the earlier arrest of a 42-year-old man, who appeared by audio-visual link in court yesterday when he was granted interim name suppression. He, too, is from Glenfield, but was arrested in Hamilton on Thursday night.

He wore a blue boiler suit and appeared calm, answering the judge’s questions in a measured tone from the Auckland Custody Unit in Mt Eden prison.

He was remanded in custody without plea for his next appearance in the High Court at Auckland, on November 29.

An autopsy on Chong’s body is due to be carried out today. Photo / NZ Police











